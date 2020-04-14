The Comanche County Election Board is accepting applications from residents who want absentee ballots mailed to them for upcoming elections, including the June 30 primary.
Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said absentee ballot application forms are available online, meaning forms may be filled out and submitted electronically at the State Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov. Voters also may call the election board office at 353-1880 and have forms mailed to them.
Sims said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee. Information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board at 353-1880.