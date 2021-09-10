Police are investigating a man’s claims of elder abuse by a caretaker.
On Tuesday, Lawton Police Detective Aaron Molloy interviewed a 69-year-old man who shared his claims of being abused.
The man said he’d allowed a 44-year-old woman to stay with him at his home. Between July 20 and Aug. 17, he said she’d subjected him to several incidents where she would call him into a room, hide behind the furniture or clothes and then would attack him, knocking him to the ground, according to the report. He also said she would shove him into the corner of the door frame. He said she would usually do this after he’d gotten high on unspecified drugs.
He also told Molloy she stabbed him multiple times on Aug. 17. The two were driving to the woman’s sister’s house and while traveling down the road, he said she grabbed the glasses from his face and threw them out the window while he was driving, the report states.
The man claimed the woman’s son stayed with them at the house and that he bore witness to the abuse.
According to the report, until speaking with Molloy on Tuesday, he’d never spoken about the abuse to his daughter or the police.