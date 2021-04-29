An elderly Indiahoma woman accused of a Monday afternoon armed bank robbery in Cache is in jail on $100,000 bond.
Helen Fay Wright, 73, Indiahoma, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of robbery with a weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than 5 years in prison.
During Monday’s robbery, Wright is accused of robbing All American Bank of $700 because she needed to pay her car’s insurance and payment to keep it from being repossessed, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Wright went to the bank around 1 p.m. and, according to the bank officer who dealt with her, demanded money “through clenched teeth” and said, “You need to help me, and I have a gun.” Wright was described as being “distraught and disheveled,” the affidavit states. The elderly woman is a regular customer of the bank although she generally uses the drive-thru window, according to the witness. She is usually “contrary” and “uses profanity often,” the witness said. The bank employee said she knew Wright has financial issues.
Acting as if “it was not a big deal,” the employee made small talk with Wright, whom, she said “had a wild look in her eyes and she was afraid for her life and the life of everyone inside the bank” according to the affidavit. Wright said she needed money to keep her car insured and from being repossessed and began to cry.
When asked how much money she needed, the elderly woman said, “thousands,” according to the witness. A decision was made to offer her $700 to get caught up on her insurance and, the witness said, Wright “appeared somewhat satisfied” and took a withdrawal slip to the teller window where she received the cash and left the bank, the affidavit states.
Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel contacted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and put out a “be on the lookout” for Wright. She also attempted to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as most bank robberies are investigated as federal crimes, to no avail.
Wright’s phone was pinged and she was located at the Apache Casino Hotel, 2315 E. Gore. Lawton police found her seated inside her car in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, at first, Wright refused to comply with police commands and when Lawton Police Capt. John Mull opened the door, he found her with her hand on a pistol underneath her thigh. He used an arm bar and got her to the ground where she was handcuffed and taken into custody.
Kimmel arrived and placed Wright under arrest for armed robbery. This is when Wright “became irate and said, “I did not do anything, the bank gave me the money,” the affidavit states. She didn’t have the money on her when she was arrested. The vehicle was impounded for a search.
While waiting on the wrecker, Kimmel said Wright “yelled profanities, kicked my dash and door of my patrol vehicle several times” and threatened to sue for the arrest, according to the affidavit. Kimmel said she appeared “violent and dangerous.”
Wright is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.