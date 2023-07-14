Cuffs

ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a 76-year-old Caddo County man accused of trying to stab another man with a steak knife during an odd incident.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Fred Lee Russell Jr., of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.