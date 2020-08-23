CARNEGIE — If calamity and confusion wasn’t enough regarding the status of a stand-off between the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s executive and legislative branches, a new twist has arrived.
A representative for tribal elders has asked that the tribe’s chairman call an emergency meeting of the Kiowa Indian Council (KIC) to force the tribe’s legislative branch to dismiss its pending lawsuit against the executive branch. The hope is that it will quash a court injunction issued July 28 that has frozen the tribe’s funds, including $19.7 million in federal CARES Act monies.
Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s line-item vote for the proposed Legislature’s Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget, it all may be moot.
In a letter from Martha Koomsa Perez dated Aug. 18 to Chairman Matthew Komalty, its purpose is to enlist his assistance in calling the emergency meeting to address the tribe’s inability to access the COVID-19 relief funds.
Saturday's election followed a July 28 ruling for an injunction by Bureau of Indian Affairs — Court of Indian Offenses (CFR) Chief Magistrate Shannon L. Edwards that was brought to the court by the legislature. The injunction froze the money that was awarded to the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma by the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the CARES Act. An appeal by the executive branch means the money will remain held up for at least 120 days from the date of the injunction, which would be Nov. 25. The federal money is to be allocated by Dec. 30, according to guidelines.
Koomsa Perez wrote that she believes the legislature, “without having a well-thought out plan,” obtained the injunction “without considering the immediate and direct negative impact upon the Kiowa people.” She argues it is necessary for the tribe’s supreme governing body, the KIC, to use its constitutional authority and authorize Komalty to resume his program of distributing the money.
At the time the injunction was ordered, the tribe was operating its COVID-19 Response Center in Anadarko that opened July 17. Komalty reported that 1,200 tribal members had applied for assistance and received it but that at least 300 checks are waiting to be delivered and another 1,500 are awaiting processing.
Koomsa Perez argued that the chairman has the constitutional authority given by the KIC to enter into "treaties, compacts, or contracts" and that the CARES Act money should be considered a contract between two sovereign governments.
Komalty has told The Constitution that the funding comes with caveats from the federal government that include auditing and other close scrutiny. The money is authorized to be distributed for relief but is not eligible to be distributed through a per capita fashion as it would potentially cause the tribe to have to pay the funds back.
As part of the legislature’s budget, it was proposed that each tribal member receive a $1,000 distribution from the relief funds. Komalty called it a per capita distribution he said is explicitly not allowed through the CARES Act guidelines.
Koomsa Perez asked Komalty to have the KIC Coordinator respond to her and other elders’ calls to request the emergency meeting.
Along with questions about some of the line-items on the proposed budget, Koomsa Perez said she was worried the tribe would end up losing some of the relief funding if it isn’t used.
“A final point I want to make is that the amounts reflected in the proposed legislature’s budget do not include the complete dollar amount available from the CARES Act funding,” she wrote. “Unless there is an emergency meeting, it is possible that the Kiowa will have to forgo millions of dollars in funding that is just sitting in the bank.”
All of this falls under the shadow of an impeachment effort by the legislature against Komalty.
On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Edwards ruled that Komalty wasn’t afforded due process during his July 30 impeachment hearing and granted an injunction to stop the proceedings in their current form.
On June 23, the legislature voted unanimously to issue Articles of Impeachment against the chairman for five charges centering on allegations of failure to follow the Kiowa Tribe Constitution of 2017, including his plan to distribute the CARES Act funding.
In the ruling, the legislature was enjoined from continuing its impeachment hearing against Komalty. A temporary injunction had been granted that day and halted the verdict deliberations of the legislators. Part of his just cause for the injunction was that “at least two of the legislators tested positive for the virus” at that time, according to a prior statement.
Since then, dozens of tribal members, including District No. 1 Legislator Angela Chaddlesone-McCarthy, Speaker of the Legislature, have been stricken with the virus. As she is getting medical help, Chaddlesone-McCarthy said the legislature’s work has continued through technology. A plan moving forward with the impeachment is being worked out.
“We are discussing when all are well and ready to proceed,” she said.
Saturday’s legislative budget election follows a July 18 proposed budget presented by Komalty that failed to gain approval by tribal voters.