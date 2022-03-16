CACHE — A Comanche Nation tribal member is hosting a sign-up for her recall effort to remove the tribe’s chairman from office.
Eleanor McDaniel will have a copy of her particulars of allegations against Chairman Mark Woomavovah from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at her home at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache.
To sign the petition, tribal members must present a tribal identification card.
McDaniel’s particulars allege Woomavovah has brought disrepute on the Comanche Nation. She alleges he has failed to uphold his oath of office and has engaged in nepotism.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.