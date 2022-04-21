CACHE — A Comanche Nation elder is holding another community meeting to discuss her particulars and sign petitions for her recall effort to remove the tribe’s chairman from office.
Eleanor McDaniel invites voting age tribal members to attend a meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
“The bill of particulars and all charges will be openly presented,” she said. “Discussion will also include the Comanche Business Committee’s call for another tribal council meeting.”
McDaniel’s particulars allege Comanche Nation Chairman Mark Woomavovah has brought disrepute on the Comanche Nation. She alleges he has failed to uphold his oath of office and has engaged in nepotism.
All candidates for the upcoming general election are welcome to come to meet and greet the voters, McDaniels said.
The door will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow tribal members opportunity to sign the petition.
To sign the petition, tribal members must present a tribal identification card.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.