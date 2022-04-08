CACHE — A Comanche Nation tribal member is inviting tribal members to attend a community meeting for her recall effort to remove the tribe’s chairman from office.
Eleanor McDaniel said there will be discussion and she will have a particulars of allegations against Chairman Mark Woomavovah available to view at 2 p.m. Sunday at her home at 1063 NW Quanah Road in Cache. Attendees are asked to bring chairs.
The door will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow tribal members opportunity to sign the petition.
To sign the petition, tribal members must present a tribal identification card.
McDaniel’s particulars allege Woomavovah has brought disrepute on the Comanche Nation. She alleges he has failed to uphold his oath of office and has engaged in nepotism.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.