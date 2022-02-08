Two Eisenhower High School students placed in speech, drama, debate tournament last month.
Seniya Kosaka, senior, placed first in Original Oratory with her speech “The Greatest News.” Angela Huang, freshman, placed third in Original Oratory with her speech “”Beauty is Overrated.”
“This was the first time for them to compete and they were thankful for being able to experience an in-person tournament since many have gone virtual due to COVID,” said Hannah Mentel, Ike coach.
The contest was held at the Crossings Christian School Tournament in Oklahoma City.