Ike students place in contest

Two Eisenhower High School students placed in a speech, drama and debate contest last month in Oklahoma City. From left are Angela Huang, Eisenhower Coach Hannah Mentel, and Seniya Kosaka.

 Courtesy photo

Seniya Kosaka, senior, placed first in Original Oratory with her speech “The Greatest News.” Angela Huang, freshman, placed third in Original Oratory with her speech “”Beauty is Overrated.”

“This was the first time for them to compete and they were thankful for being able to experience an in-person tournament since many have gone virtual due to COVID,” said Hannah Mentel, Ike coach.

The contest was held at the Crossings Christian School Tournament in Oklahoma City.