A musical instrument rose from the dead.
Three students at Eisenhower Middle School, Marissa Galvan, Pip Yasis, and Samantha Danny, restored and altered a previously unplayable violin to be auctioned by Mar. 6 at 7 p.m. The funds will be raised for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
“It (the violin) did not have strings when we received it from Phillips music,” Sandra Dunn, Eisenhower Middle School art teacher, said. “Structurally, it was good to work with,” she said, noting that it mostly needed surface work, strings and paint.
First, the students sanded the violin. Next, they applied gesso, a “white paste medium that’s needed to get the violin ready for painting,” a sort of primer that prepares the wood, Dunn said. The violin was then painted with acrylic.
The 3 students who worked on the restoration “had similar styles, are friends, work well together in art class, and are active in art club,” Dunn said. “This was the students’ last year in middle school. I wanted it to be memorable for them.”
Marissa Galvan, President of the Eisenhower Middle School Art Club and one of the students who helped restore the violin, said she “is very into music. I thought it would be fun to alter an instrument.”
“It’s like Legos or painting your wall. It was fun. You take bits and pieces and turn nothing into something,” Galvan said, who also won first in the PTA “Look Within” art contest.
“I also got to get closer to my friends with this project,” Galvan added. “It was a bonding experience.”
Pip Yasis and Samantha Danny, students who also worked on the violin restoration, are both in band. Both also play the alto saxophone.
“It was a great experience. It was fun. There were exciting memories,” Yasis said.
“Painting the violin with my friends was fun,” Danny said. One memory that stood out to her “was when we were sanding outside and not disturbed.”
The three students said that the idea of using a sunflower as part of the design for the violin was given to them by a colleague. The sunflower idea blossomed into an overall theme of spring. Danny added that she wanted to include an animal that had a connection with a sunflower and the spring, so she painted a hummingbird.
Galvan, Yasis and Danny are active in the art club, received outstanding artwork recognitions for art class, and received participation awards in a variety of Oklahoma art contests, according to Dunn.
“We used minimal supplies and a lot of skill to help the community to raise funds,” Dunn said.
“We’re excited that Eisenhower Middle School is participating. It’s the first time that we’ve had students help with the instruments,” Patty Neuwirth, Executive Director of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, said. “We’re grateful for the community support for the orchestra. We are glad to see students involved. The students learn that they can help the community.”
There are about 15 instruments, including violins, cellos, guitars and others, that will be auctioned for fundraising for Lawton’s Philharmonic Orchestra, according to Neuwirth.
“Instruments Transformed II,” a preview party, will be from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Feb. 27, at the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Edgar Cruz will perform at the event. Live bidding will take place after the event.
Bidding will continue online at www.lawtonphil.com until Mar. 6, at 7 p.m. Instruments will be on display at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery during Feb. 27 – Mar. 6.