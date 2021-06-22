Eisenhower High School teacher Sheila Maxson was shocked to learn that EHS, despite COVID, has been named one of the grand prize recipients in the 2021 Lead4Change Challenge.
“Eisenhower has been recognized as a national school of character in the past, and this is just a testament of who these kids are and how committed they are to the community,” Maxson said.
Through the Lead4Change program, the EHS team created appreciation videos for the student body, provided 100 hot meals to school staff and coordinated a teacher talent show to raise awareness for mental wellness.
The Lead4Change Student Leadership Program is an education curriculum that empowers students to organize team-led community service projects. The program teaches students leadership lessons which include skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration.
Students work to develop a service project that addresses a need in their community using these skills. This year, students partnered with local non-profits, addressing issues such as homelessness, food insecurity and challenges due to the pandemic. The top six teams each earned a $10,000 grant for a nonprofit of their choice.
“By winning this award, it helps us get more technology and tools for the classroom,” said Jayce Fortenbaugh, a student at Eisenhower. “I am glad I was able to help, because I take a lot of pride in my school.”
Fortenbaugh and Audrey Ellis, another student, talked about how the program has helped with developing their leadership abilities.
“No matter the situation, we made sure we provided for the student body and that we were there for them,” said Ellis said.
“Despite being forced to attend school virtually due to the pandemic, students rose above the challenges and applied the leadership skills learned through the Lead4Change program to work as a team and address real needs in their communities,” said David Novak, founder & CEO of the Lead4Change program. “We hope this experience sparks a passion in students and helps them see their ability to positively impact their community even during challenging times.”