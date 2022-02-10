ANADARKO — Eight men in the Caddo County Detention Center are accused of making a push to break free of their pod in mid-January.
Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday in Caddo County District Court for individual counts of attempted escape from jail to: Charles Michael Esposito, 26, of Anadarko; Micah Christopher Castro, 32, of Anadarko; Terrence Lee Sherrills, 26, of Kansas City, Mo.; John Paul Randy Williams-Ryan, 20, of Apache; Jesse Joe Couturier Jr., 21, of Carnegie; Sentrell Damone Johnson, 24, of Anadarko; Tyler Stephen Cuccias, 23, of Clinton; and Jirschele Tyson Britton, 38, of Anadarko; records indicate.
The accused crime is punishable by between 1 to 3½ years in prison. However, for the men with prior felony convictions, it’s punishable by between three years to life in prison.
Events unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in I-Pod of the facility, the probable cause affidavit states.
A detention officer had gone into the pod to conduct a head count. Investigators learned Williams-Ryan, Johnson, Esposito, Cuccias and Couterier bum-rushed the door while yelling, “Work out” as detention officers pushed back against the door, eventually getting the inmates back in the pod, the affidavit states.
One officer began a head count in the downstairs portion. The other officer went to the stairs and was blocked by Castro and Couretier to prevent him from reaching the second floor, according to the affidavit. The officer said he forced his way through and conducted the head count.
On his return to the stairs, the officer said Castro and Couretier were joined by Sherills. The officer said he forced his way through “because he noticed inmate Caccuias was closing the door to the pod,” the affidavit states. The two officers escaped the pod through the main door.
The inmates are accused of banding together to force the door open while the officers pushed against it. A third officer slammed his body into the door to join the push and eventually it was closed and secured, according to the affidavit.
Investigator Christopher Leal reviewed the security video of the incident.
“I reviewed the video evidence and it corroborates the statements …,” he stated. “All of the inmates listed in this report were being detained in the Caddo County Jail after a lawful arrest and were lawfully confined.”
