Eisenhower High School junior Angelica Martinez recently was chosen among nine other students from across the nation to participate in the Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program (FHSLP) at the United States Military Academy in West Point, NY.
Students selected to attend FHSLP represent seven states across the country and have military-based affiliations.
“I am looking forward to the new experience that I will have in West Point and bonding with other students with similar passions as me,” Martinez said. “We will be doing a lot of fun activities like an escape room and rock climbing. I am also excited to learn how to be a better leader from other leaders.”
FHSLP is a bi-annual leadership opportunity for sophomore and junior students who are members of the MCEC Student 2 Student program at their schools. Students selected during the fall will be traveling to West Point, while students selected in the spring attend the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“I participated in FHSLP last year through Zoom and it was an amazing experience. I know I would learn even more and greatly enjoy the experience of being there in person,” Martinez said. “Traveling to West Point and having the first hand experiences would hold a lasting impact on me and would be a big but welcomed change from what I am used to.”
I first want to thank the community for all the support I have gotten. I would also like to highly encourage anyone, military child or not, to look into their school’s Student 2 Student/Military Child Club,” Martinez said. “It is always open to everyone and can open someone up to amazing opportunities like the one I have with FHSLP.”
Applications for this class were limited to only U.S. (CONUS) S2S programs due to COVID health and safety concerns that could limit overseas (OCONUS) students from attending. MCEC is assessing options for the spring and they will provide updates with the official announcement for applications at the beginning of 2022.