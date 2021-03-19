COMANCHE COUNTY — When Melanie Jackson began clearing out the overgrown Mount Scott Cemetery, she never intended to become its unofficial caretaker. But now, the headstrong woman from rural Oklahoma is embracing the role and inspiring others to her cause.
It was a follow-up 100 years in the making when Jackson brought an article written by The Lawton Constitution in 1901 to our attention last month. The article listed the passing of one Ivan L. Brady, a World War I veteran who had died from tuberculosis, and whose body had been returned to his family in Lawton where he would be laid to rest in Mount Scott Cemetery.
Jackson had found Brady’s resting place, forgotten and overgrown, just beyond Lake Lawtonka on a quiet stretch of backroad. She had been busy cleaning the old gravesite of brush and debris, marking off burial sites and attempting to get recognition for the soldier’s grave. She was hoping some exposure would bring her some help.
After the story ran in The Lawton Constitution, Jackson got her wish.
“I had a lot of calls from people looking to help after the story,” Jackson said. “I’ve had several people come out, we’ve got it weedeated a little further back and we’ve identified two more (possible grave sites). Hillary Communications came out and strung the flagpole for me, and Bruce Dwyer came out and hung the flag.”
Dwyer, a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, was so moved by Jackson’s story, that he immediately reached out to his Department Commander in the order, Larry Van Schuyver, to inquire about getting Brady a proper, military headstone. Schuyver scheduled a meeting with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find out what it would take.
“I instantly committed to supporting her and told her the Purple Heart will do it and we won’t let her down. Of course, I may have committed too soon, lots of time my mouth overloads my brain,” Dwyer said. “But I told her the order would help her no matter what.”
While Dwyer is in no condition to get out in the fields and help Jackson clean up the brush himself, he found another way to help out.
“The Mount Scott Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart have stepped up to help this very patriotic lady by voting to donate $1,000 to the cause,” Dwyer said.
Jackson was surprised by the order’s generosity, and she quickly put the money to work by purchasing new headstones to replace the simple stone piles that were being used to mark Brady’s mother’s burial site, as well as a headstone for a separate burial site that was missing a proper marker.
“I’m looking at replacing 9 headstones right now,” Jackson said. “Some family members have come out there and identified other locations, and there are two spots out there where we will have to see what it is going to cost to replace the stones because only the base is left. Then we’ll need to level and reset some that have been knocked over. Bruce and the Purple Heart are dealing with the government for me to get Brady’s.”
Jackson’s biggest challenge continues to be clearing the brush, she had some assistance from the volunteer fire departments at Mountain View and Meers, but is open to more help.
“I’m always looking for volunteers,” Jackson said. “We have probably about 35 percent of the place left to clear, and then we have to go back behind and rake it all, because if you don’t rake it you won’t find the headstones.”
Anyone that would like to assist Jackson can reach her by phone at (405) 684-1733 or via email at jackphvfd3@gmail.com. Additionally, a GoFundMe me has been setup to help replace more of the headstones. The GoFundMe me can be found at gofund.me/eda573f5.