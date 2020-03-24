The State Board of Education is slated to meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to act on a recommendation from State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister: school buildings will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
Hofmeister announced Monday she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan that will allow school districts to complete the school year with distance learning, meaning there will be no traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities. The action is being taken to conform with safety guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control to help control the spread of COVID-19.
Education officials are exploring options to help districts educate students, with particular attention to graduating seniors.
Board members will meet virtually to consider the recommendation, under a state law signed into effect by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week. The law waives a requirement for meetings to be conducted in person.
“Our districts have begun planning their alternative delivery methods to support student learning as they prepare to reconnect students with their teachers in adaptive ways,” she said.
Beginning April 6 (when schools had expected to be back in session), districts will be expected to provide distance learning for the remainder of the school year. Hofmeister said how that learning occurs will vary widely according to the capacity and needs of districts and their communities. Districts would start once they have provided assurances to OSDE of a distance learning plan as well as special services for English learners and special education students.
“I have faith in the commitment, innovation and creativity of Oklahoma educators and administrators,” Hofmeister said. “Many districts across our state have utilized online instruction already and likely will be able to hit the ground running. Other districts have significant technology limitations, while some might opt for instructional materials delivered to students. There will be a wide range of approaches and it will be far from ideal, but necessary as we embrace these changes and even sacrifice to protect the public health of our communities.”
She said the OSDE will offer resources and guidance for districts to pursue distance learning. In addition, the agency is exploring how federal assistance could bolster digital connectivity for some districts. OETA, Oklahoma’s educational public TV network, will provide help. In partnership with OSDE, OETA will broadcast instructional daytime programming for the state’s PreK-12 students.
Hofmeister said the top priority for districts should be ensuring high school seniors who are on track to graduate this school year receive the help they need. The state board is expected to ensure district boards of education fulfill graduation requirements but in such a way that students are not negatively impacted by the pandemic.
The board also is poised to take action on a host of waivers — ranging from school calendars to loosening current restrictions on funds — aimed at giving districts greater flexibility to respond to the needs of their students and communities.
Hofmeister said the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) already had secured federal waivers eliminating statewide assessments and permitting the delivery or curbside pick-up of nutritional meals for qualifying students for the remainder of the school year.