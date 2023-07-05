The 2023 legislative session continued the trend of allocating new levels of funding to education, three members of the Southwest Oklahoma delegation said Thursday.

Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, were the guests at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s legislative luncheon, giving city business leaders some insight into the regular session that ended before Memorial Day (the special session still is on-going). All three commented on what has become a trend in the five years they have served Southwest Oklahoma: the Legislature approved an historic level of funding for education.

