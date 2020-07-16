Four Cameron University Education students have been awarded Future Teacher Scholarships, a program funded by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSRHE). Brandon Langford, Amanda McClure, Makayla Meadows and Erika Montgomery are the recipients.
Langford, a senior from Elgin, is a social studies education major with a minor in English.
An early childhood education major with a concentration in special education, McClure is a senior from Lawton.
Meadows, a senior from Duncan, is pursuing a degree in early childhood education with a minor in psychology.
A resident of Cache, Montgomery is a senior. She is pursuing a degree in early childhood education major with a concentration in special education.
OSRHE’s Future Teachers Scholarship program was established as an incentive to encourage the preparation of teachers in critical shortage area in public schools across Oklahoma.
Awardees agree to teach in a shortage area in Oklahoma public schools for a minimum of three consecutive years upon graduation and licensure as a teacher.