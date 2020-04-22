Nineteen Cameron University education students have been accepted into the Upsilon Xi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.

Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi requires high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession. Only those who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions are granted membership.

CU students who are now members of Kappa Delta Pi, listed by hometown, are:

Cache: Erika Montgomery, Moriah West

Comanche: Aimee Watson

Elgin: Christie Hall, Raegan Jackson

Frederick: Harleigh Mayle

Lawton/Fort Sill: Kelly Garcia, Djimon Jones, Danielle Lewis, Baylee Martinez, Jennifer Price, Melissa Taylor, Celeste Ulrich, Landrie Whitmore, Allyson Zimmerman

Marlow: Megan Carl, Molly Cann

Roosevelt: Hillary Lanig

Sterling: Brooke Purkey

For more information about education programs at Cameron University, contact the Department of Education at 580-581-2320.

Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi is the largest honor society in education, with 625 chapters worldwide.

