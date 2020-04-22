Nineteen Cameron University education students have been accepted into the Upsilon Xi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society in education.
Selection as a member of Kappa Delta Pi requires high academic achievement, a commitment to education as a career, and a professional attitude that assures steady growth in the profession. Only those who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity in service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and its allied professions are granted membership.
CU students who are now members of Kappa Delta Pi, listed by hometown, are:
Cache: Erika Montgomery, Moriah West
Comanche: Aimee Watson
Elgin: Christie Hall, Raegan Jackson
Frederick: Harleigh Mayle
Lawton/Fort Sill: Kelly Garcia, Djimon Jones, Danielle Lewis, Baylee Martinez, Jennifer Price, Melissa Taylor, Celeste Ulrich, Landrie Whitmore, Allyson Zimmerman
Marlow: Megan Carl, Molly Cann
Roosevelt: Hillary Lanig
Sterling: Brooke Purkey
For more information about education programs at Cameron University, contact the Department of Education at 580-581-2320.
Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi is the largest honor society in education, with 625 chapters worldwide.