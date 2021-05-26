OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives has passed the Education Investment for Oklahoma Act.
Senate Bill 1080 modifies an existing state program to support public schools and give low-income families the opportunity of specialized education.
The program provides tax credits to donors who voluntarily donate funds to support education. The grants can be used by families for scholarships to private schools and by public schools for innovation or classroom support.
The bill increases to $50 million the amount of tax credits available for the program, with $25 million for public schools and $25 million for scholarships to private schools. The bill also adds transparency by increasing reporting requirements of the private schools’ scholarship granting organizations.
SB 1080 makes the following adjustments to the existing program:
•Adds public school foundations and non-foundational public school districts as eligible entities to receive donations under the same terms as existing public school donations.
•Allows all school districts to receive donations by removing current geographic restrictions on districts eligible for donations.
•Raises annual tax credit cap to $25 million each for public schools and scholarships.
•Increases regular accountability reporting to the public and policymakers.
Since 2014, Oklahoma has given public schools increased access to private donations while making scholarships for private schools funded by tax-deductible private donations available to more families — all without reducing state public school spending. SB 1080 makes more families and more public schools eligible for privately-funded support.
SB 1080 passed 63-36 and goes to the governor.