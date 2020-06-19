FORT COBB — A 42-year-old Edmond man died trying to rescue an 8-year-old boy who had fallen off a floaty Wednesday in Fort Cobb Lake.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Casey Satterlee was taken to Carnegie Hospital where he was pronounced dead from drowning.
Satterlee jumped from a boat into the lake north of the dam around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when an 8-year-old boy fell off the floaty and started to drift away due to the wind, Trooper Amy Cobalt reported. A 12-year-old boy remained on the boat and called 911. The younger boy swam to shore and was located northwest of the marina.
Cobalt reported that Satterlee was found face down in the choppy water west of Bird Island by Twin City Fire Department personnel.
The two boys, both of Edmond, were not injured.
Winds were reported to be 24 mph from the south/southwest at the time of the incident.