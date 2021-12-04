At 10:15 a.m. Friday, a bus pulled up to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center, containing seven students from Edison Elementary School, the school’s principal, a teacher and a check for $796.
The money was earned by the Edison students in October as part of a fundraiser the students planned themselves.
The students decided to have a coin drive for the Cancer Center called “Coins for a Cause.” The students had a lot of cause to choose the Cancer Center for their donation, as several teachers and staff at Edison are cancer survivors who received treatment there.
Two of those survivors, Principal Dana Moore and teacher Michelle Hall, came with the students to make the donation.
Hall said that raising the money for the center was important to everyone at Edison.
“We were wanting to raise money to help fight against cancer,” Hall said. “The cause is really close to all of our hearts here.”
In the first week of October, a well-loved staff member at Edison, Greg Jefferson, died unexpectedly. Jefferson, a cook at Edison, made an impact on the lives of the students, who wanted to make the donation in his memory.
Moore said the death of Jefferson motivated the students to continue the coin drive.
“We all really loved him,” Moore said. “And we wanted to do something for him.”
Jars were placed in each of the classrooms for collecting coins, and the classes competed to see who could collect the most. Hall said that after this, it didn’t take long for money to start rolling in.
“We’re all very competitive,” Hall said.
The check was presented by the Edison Elementary School Student Council in the lobby of the Cancer Center. Lane Hooton, Chief Operating Officer for the Center, accepted the check and spoke to the students.
After the check was presented, the student council members were taken on a “virtual tour” of the facility, courtesy of Office Supervisor Angelina Baker. Baker presented video of herself explaining various machines in the Cancer Center and how they worked.
When the tour was over, the students were invited to ask questions about the work done at the Cancer Center, and about cancer in general.
“How does cancer hurt?” one student asked. The question left the room silent a moment, as the adults tried to come up with an explanation.
Hooton attempted an answer.
“Scientists and doctors have been trying to answer exactly how cancer does what it does and what we can do about it for years,” Hooton said. “That’s what we try to do here.”