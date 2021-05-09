Edison Elementary School fifth graders have spent the last school year exchanging letters with a group of college students. Friday, they met their pen pals virtually.
Students in Ricky Petty’s class have been participating in a pen pal program with future teachers from Langston University since October 2020. The program was established by Kimberly Stormer, a professor at Langston, to increase her student’s understanding of teaching writing, vocabulary strategies, and spelling while developing their writing skills, said Petty.
For his students it was a way to work on communication skills while also developing penmanship because these were handwritten letters, not emails, Petty said.
“At first it was kind of strange for (his students),” Petty said. “Their responses were very robotic at first and they didn’t really know what to say to each other, but after a while the letters really had a conversational and relaxed tone. My students really looked forward to exchanging weekly letters.”
The students talked about everything from school, pets, how their day was going, really just whatever they wanted to talk about, Petty said.
The virtual meeting went very well, Petty said. He believes the letter writing helped his students avoid the awkwardness usually associated with a first meeting either in real life or virtually.
“I was looking, and every one of them had their own chat going on Zoom with their specific person,” Petty said. “There was no level of shyness whatsoever. This helped develop not only their writing but their communication skills as well. We’ll definitely do it again next year.”