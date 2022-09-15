Fire

EDGEWATER PARK — A Wednesday morning structure fire in northwest Comanche County ended with a united effort to extinguish it.

Fire crews were called to the fire around 12:53 a.m., according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer. The unspecified structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

