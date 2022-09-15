EDGEWATER PARK — A Wednesday morning structure fire in northwest Comanche County ended with a united effort to extinguish it.
Fire crews were called to the fire around 12:53 a.m., according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer. The unspecified structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The Edgewater Park Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by volunteers from Porter Hill, Wichita Mountains Estates and Paradise Valley. Apache EMS, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office and Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management assisted with the response.
The fire was under control by 1:38 a.m., Hawkins said. It remains under investigation.
“The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time,” she said.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.