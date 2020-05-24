The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Lawton Economic Development Corporation will be receiving significantly less money from the hotel-motel tax fund, City of Lawton officials said recently.
The figures presented to the City Council confirmed what council members already suspected: multiple revenue sources, including the hotel-motel tax, are expected to be down significantly because of economic changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and entities receiving money from those funding sources will see their allocations cut proportionally. The chamber had submitted a preliminary budget based on what it was to receive in the current fiscal year, but the LEDC had sought additional funding as officials craft plans to ramp up industrial recruitment efforts.
The hotel-motel tax fund is revenue generated by a 5.5 percent tax charged on the rentals of hotel and motel rooms, and with the average occupancy rate at 10 percent or less, city administrators and a council study committee estimate Lawton will receive about half of what it normally receives in a year, or about $600,000.
Therefore, many entities funded from that tax will see their allocation cut.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the chamber and LEDC, which normally receive 70 percent of annual hotel-motel tax revenues, will receive 60 percent in the fiscal coming year, or $360,000. That will allocate $231,429 to the chamber and $128,571 to the LEDC.
Chamber officials said they already were making adjustments to their funding request after basing next year’s preliminary budget on this year’s $527,000 intended allocation set when the council approved the 2019-2020 budget in Spring 2019.
Scott Hatch, the chamber’s accountant, told council members during budget discussions in early May that chamber officials knew adjustments would be made in hotel-motel tax allocations.
“The city is not going to fund anything above what is collected in hotel-motel taxes,” Hatch said, adding the chamber also feels its work is important and the entity deserved to be funded at a higher level.
Hatch said the chamber acknowledges that all the entities being funded by the hotel-motel tax “are very deserving and worthwhile and provide an important service to the community.”
“That having been said, I think the chamber is the only entity out there whose sole responsibility is to work to increase the amount of sales tax collections and hotel-motel tax collections that fund all the items currently being used out of the tax,” Hatch said, adding the chamber had asked city officials to reconsider whether it makes sense to cut the chamber’s allocation so deeply the chamber “can’t do what we do.”
“It’s important to look at that as you go forward.”
Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, a member of the hotel-motel tax study committee, said city officials already know the hotel-motel tax budget is a “place holder” budget, just as the city’s preliminary budget is. City administrators have said they don’t yet know the effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on revenue sources that fund city operations and they fully expect to amend the city budget multiple times as the revenue picture becomes clearer in coming months.
Burk said committee members are concerned their predictions for the hotel-motel tax still are too high and they plan to meet again as revenue numbers become clearer. He said the effect of empty hotel and motel rooms already is being felt in the current budget, explaining there has been such a downturn that funding wasn’t available for economic development fund expenditures.