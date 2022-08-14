He had a hand in its creation.
He had a hand in its creation.
Now, the major access road into Eastside Park will have Keith Jackson’s name.
That access point off East Gore Boulevard will be named the Keith Jackson Parkway, as directed last week by the City Council. Jackson, who left the council in January due to term limits, is Lawton’s longest-tenured council member, serving 22 years over three terms: two as the Ward 4 councilman, and one that began in 2012 as the Ward 2 councilman (although living at the same address, his neighborhood was moved from Ward 4 to Ward 2 because of redistricting).
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the designation is a way for Lawton to honor Jackson’s contributions to the community, most notably, through his decades-long involvement in sports. Council action on Tuesday approved the renaming; City Attorney John Ratliff said city staff will bring back a resolution for council approval, officially setting that name.
In the meantime, Jackson and his family got to leave the council chambers with his own copy of the sign.
“This is from staff to you, sir,” said City Manager Michael Cleghorn as he handed over a metal sign (city staff will make another sign to be posted on the road).
Burk said Jackson’s contributions have been numerous, including support that helped designate land west of MacArthur High School on East Gore Boulevard as Eastside Park, as well as supporting efforts that created the Grandview Sports Complex adjacent to Eisenhower High School on West Gore Boulevard.
City officials and family members said Jackson has always been passionate about youth sports and was involved with it for decades. He served 10 years as deputy state commissioner for the Amateur Softball Association, and was inducted into the Oklahoma Softball Hall of Fame for meritorious service.
He made other contributions to city recreation, Burk said. In 2015, Jackson spearheaded what became the Freedom Festival, Lawton’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
