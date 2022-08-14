Keith Jackson Parkway

Former Lawton Councilman Keith Jackson, right, accepts a copy of his sign from City Manager Michael Cleghorn, designating the main entrance into Eastside Park as Keith Jackson Parkway. City officials said the decision honors Jackson’s decades of service to the community and support for youth athletics.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Lawton

He had a hand in its creation.

Now, the major access road into Eastside Park will have Keith Jackson’s name.

