A lease between the City of Lawton and the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority is the first step in allowing that new authority to take control of youth-related activities.
Authority members voted unanimously Thursday to approve the lease agreement, which gives the trust authority and its manager exclusive use of the four ballfields that are part of Eastside Park, located north of East Gore Boulevard near MacArthur High and MacArthur Middle schools.
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the authority’s trust indenture grants the board oversight of City of Lawton assets related to sports.
“The goal is to have Eastern (Sports Management) take over all the assets we have by July 1, 2023,” Henry said, of a goal that will move all youth-related sports now under the City of Lawton — to include the facilities associated with those sports — to the trust authority.
That authority, in turn, hired Eastern Sports Management earlier this summer to handle day-to-day operations, to include operating sports facilities and coordinating athletic events that the city controls.
Henry said there is another reason for the lease agreement: Lawton Public Schools wants to use one of Eastside Park’s ballfields for MacArthur Middle School. The school will lose its baseball field when the district builds an indoor sports facility for MacArthur High, a plan designed to help the district address facility shortages, including locker space for female athletes. Lawton Public Schools will build a complex at each high school, and Henry said the project apparently will begin with MacArthur High School.
“We need to get this (lease) done so we can formalize an agreement with Lawton Public Schools,” Henry said, of the sports authority’s plan to lease one of Eastside Park’s fields to Lawton Public Schools, beginning in February.
Henry said the field’s proximity to the school make it an ideal choice for the school to use. The field will be leased to LPS, Henry said, adding the agreement is for non-exclusive use, meaning the district can’t permanently convert the field for its use.
The lease agreement specifies the trust authority will pay the City of Lawton $10 for a lease that will run through Dec. 31, 2023, which gives the authority exclusive use of the four ballfields for public youth and/or adult sports programming. That use includes scoreboards and lights associated with the fields. The City of Lawton will continue maintenance of the ballfields, to include weed control and mowing. The authority also has non-exclusive use of concession stands, restrooms, playground and common areas, and must honor any concession stand operation agreement in place between the city and a third party.
The city will control the facility’s water system and cover the cost of electricity; the authority is responsible for trash and debris cleanup and repair of any damages. The authority may make improvements on the site, but they become the property of the City of Lawton without reimbursement of the expense of creating them, under the lease’s terms.