Paul Frable is the president of the board for the Holy City in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
He’s also fascinated with the history of the Easter pageant and of the various buildings constructed for it.
“I can fill your head with stories about this place all day,” Frable said, while standing on a hill overlooking a grand vista of stone buildings and rugged granite and limestone terrain.
Frable has been working to confirm some of the more dubious stories he’s heard about the pageant, which will be celebrating it’s 97th anniversary starting Saturday. One he recently got confirmation on involves a spectacular use of a helicopter and a few car batteries in the 1960s.
As recalled by older volunteers for the show, a colonel at Fort Sill would donate the use of a helicopter to the pageant. Two actors, one an angel and one the devil, would be flown to the peak of the mountain directly behind the grounds of the Holy City, along with a few flood lights and a few car batteries.
The lights would come up, the two actors would perform their one-minute scene, and then the actors would wait to be picked up.
“They would wait there sometimes all night for the helicopter to be able to come back and pick them up,” Frable said.
There are a lot of stories like this in the nearly 100-year history of the pageant. Some events you can see the evidence of in the structure itself, such as the lightning strike that removed a small section of stone from the manger set in 1956.
“It caused a fire that was quickly put out by the rain, and left roof debris,” Frable said. “The debris attracted rodents, which attracted snakes, until the debris was cleaned up.”
Frable has been a member of the board of the Holy City for seven years, and only knows some of its long history. Most of the major structures that make up the Holy City were built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration, after years of refusing the project on the grounds of it being used for religious purposes. The Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration made the decision to fund the massive undertaking of building the set, as well as paying for seamstresses to make the costumes and editors to work on the text of the play.
Since then, the Holy City’s annual Easter Pageant has become one of the most popular events in Southwest Oklahoma, drawing crowds of up to 250,000 people at times during its long run.
The popularity of the event led to a Hollywood production team to be sent to make a movie based around the pageant in 1948. The film is variously known as “The Lawton Story,” or “The Prince of Peace,” or a few other titles, and was produced by Kroger Babb, one of the pioneers of low budget “exploitation films” in the 1940s and 1950s. The film was released in 1949, less than one year after the death of the Rev. A. Mark Wallock, who began the pageant and lived on the grounds until his death.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be canceled in 2020, and 2021 saw a relatively small crowd for the pageant. Frable expects a better turnout for this year’s pageant, anticipating a crowd of about 20,000.