Egg hunt

Oaklyn Wallace-Richards, 5, sits on the feet of her grandmother, Karoline Richards, as she eats a snow cone Saturday at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Easter egg hunt.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Easter Party and Egg Hunt for ages 5-12, 2-5 p.m. Friday, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Free.

Lawton Farmers Market Happy Easter Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Scavenger hunt for kids and visit from Easter Bunny. Free.

