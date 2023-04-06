Easter Party and Egg Hunt for ages 5-12, 2-5 p.m. Friday, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Free.
Easter Party and Egg Hunt for ages 5-12, 2-5 p.m. Friday, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Free.
Lawton Farmers Market Happy Easter Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 77 SW 4th. Scavenger hunt for kids and visit from Easter Bunny. Free.
Easter Egg Hunt by Nora O’Neal Adult Day Care, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Union Park, Southwest 6th and I Avenue. Open to the community. Free.
Easter Basket Giveaway, by VFW Post 1193, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, 926 SW 2nd. Basket giveaway to first 150 children ages 12 and under, hot dogs and drinks, pictures with Easter Bunny. Free.
Easter Eggstravaganza, noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Western Hills Christian Church, 1401 NW 82nd. Games, activities, egg grab. Free hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, cotton candy. Free.
Medicine Park Community Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Saturday, Hitchin’ Post Park in downtown Medicine Park. Free.
Rush Springs Community Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jeff Davis Park, Blakely Avenue and Holly A Street, Rush Springs. Free.
Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. Saturday, Sultan Park, 129 E. Colorado Avenue, Walters. Easter Bunny on site. Free.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell/staff