City Engineer Joseph Painter said a project to build a pedestrian bridge across Interstate 44 on East Gore Boulevard could be ready for bidding by summer.
The project, a joint effort between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Lawton, will create a stand-alone bridge parallel to the existing bridge that carries traffic across the interstate between the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Headquarters on the west side and the Comanche Nation Casino on the east.
Designed to support vehicular traffic, that bridge also gives access to pedestrians and bicycle riders. That fact, coupled with residents who try to cross the interstate below on foot despite a fence barricade and warning signs, prompted city and ODOT officials to collaborate on plans for a pedestrian bridge.
Painter told a citizens committee this week that CEC Engineering passed the 90-percent completion mark on design plans in January, while environmental analysis work required by the federal government began this month. In addition, ODOT (which is managing the project) has begun right of way acquisition for the property needed for the project. Painter said those tasks are coordinating with tentative plans to let the project for bids in June, with a construction firm selected in July.
The project, now estimated at $1.194 million, is being funded with federal and local dollars. ODOT has committed to reimbursing the city $700,000 of the cost, with the remainder to come from Lawton’s Capital Improvements Program (CIP), which already has $600,000 allocated for the work. If the project is awarded in July, construction could start before summer ends.
City officials have said the bridge is the answer to the dangers posed to pedestrians who try to walk, jog or ride bicycles over the Gore Boulevard vehicular bridge, dangerous because that bridge has narrow shoulders. And, the project originally was conceived after east Lawton City Council members noted the deaths of two pedestrians trying to cross the interstate below. Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk has said residents continue to cross the bridge, despite the dangers posed by traffic.
“It’s a matter of time before someone is hit on that bridge,” he said.
Former City Engineer George Hennessee said ODOT selected the pedestrian bridge as its priority from a list of projects the City of Lawton submitted.
City and ODOT officials also are continuing to look at a project to complete the expansion of the last two-lane segment of Rogers Lane: the roadway east of Interstate 44. ODOT has begun securing the necessary right of way.
Painter said the project has changed in scope significantly after an on-going environmental analysis found evidence of a Native American village buried in the area that would have been part of the original plan to expand the arterial into five lanes. The current plan calls for two or three lanes and bridge work, but that could mean multiple bridge structures or more drainage work to control the flooding from East Cache Creek that sometimes closes East Rogers Lane, Painter said.
ODOT, which supports the project because of its proximity to Interstate 44, has committed to covering 75 percent of construction costs, up to $5.8 million. Citizens Advisory Committee Chairman Jesse Cross said Rogers Lane is an important arterial for east Lawton.
“Everybody from the east side uses it to go to Fort Sill,” he said.
Painter said preparatory work also is continuing on what will be the last major section of Gore Boulevard expanded into five lanes.
Dewberry has completed 90 percent of designs plans that will transform the deteriorating two-lane arterial between Northwest 67th and Northwest 82nd streets into five lanes. Lawton has a commitment from ODOT to provide up to $5.971 million for construction costs, under a plan that requires the city to pay for design plans, right of way, utility relocations and 20 percent of construction.
Painter said city officials are coordinating with utility companies for the work needed to relocate utility lines in the areas, while Smith-Roberts Land Service has begun securing right of way for needed property. Painter said the city and utility companies have agreed on relocation plans, work that is expected to take a year. Once relocations are completed, the project can be let for bids, something city administrators expect in 2022.
Cross said the City of Lawton and design consultant EST is investigating another proposal associated with that segment of West Gore Boulevard: extending the arterial a mile to the west to connect to Goodyear Boulevard. Gore Boulevard now dead-ends at 82nd Street, but EST has suggested extending the arterial into the west industrial park to provide another access point for tenants there.
Other updates:
• T&G Construction, Lawton, is the apparent low bidder on a project to repair two roads within the west Lawton industrial park: east-west Neal Boulevard and north-south Ard Street. T&G Construction bid $1.2 million to repair the intersection of the two roads, do mill and overlay of the streets (grind off the top layer of asphalt and replace it with new) and do drainage upgrades on Ard. Both industrial access roads were set for repairs in the 2016 CIP.
• A stakeholders meeting is set Thursday with west industrial park tenants to discuss a plan to extend Goodyear Boulevard beyond its termination point at Cache Road. The proposal would create an industrial bypass for truck traffic by linking Goodyear Boulevard to the Rogers Lane/U.S. 62 bypass at Lawton’s west entry. City and transportation officials have discussed the plan for years, to include securing federal matching funds.