In person absentee voting will begin today for Lawton residents who want to cast early ballots in the Ward 8 City Council race.
In that election, Incumbent Randy Warren is facing a challenge from former Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells. The winner of the west Lawton ward will be sworn into office in January.
In person absentee voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located at the Comanche County Courthouse, located at Southwest 5th and C. Voters will enter through the west door and are reminded that all visitors to the Comanche County Courthouse must wear masks.
Voters do not have to state a reason for voting in person absentee, but they will need identification, either picture IDs or their voter registration cards. Voters also will have to sign affidavits stating they will not cast ballots on election day, which is Aug. 25.
Additional information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board at 353-1880.