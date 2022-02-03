Patrons in the Bishop School district, in south Lawton, will decide on a $8 million bond to build a middle school.
If approved by voters, the money will be used to build a middle school to serve seventh- and eighth-grade students in the area, as well as to build a FEMA safe room and multipurpose area.
Currently, Bishop Public Schools serves students up to the sixth grade. The new building would allow students to stay within the Bishop area, rather than having to transfer to a different district.
The money from the bond would be used only for building the school, as a location had already been acquired, said Superintendent Howard Hampton.
“We’ve already bought the land,” Hampton said. “Now we just need to build the school.”
The middle school will include nine classrooms, an art room and a STEM lab.
Patrons of the Caddo-Kiowa Technical Center in Fort Cobb will include two questions. One to raise the millage in the area from one mill per dollar of assessed property value to five mills. The other is to make the new millage permanent.
It’s a somewhat unusual measure, according to Superintedent Tony Hancock.
“We haven’t voted on millage in so long, that when we went to try to find documents to show us how it could be done, we had a hard time finding anything,” Hancock said.
The millage increase is being suggested as a means to pay for about $12 million in repairs and remodeling that officials at the center feel need to be completed for the safety of students.
The campus consists of 13 buildings, each one several decades old. Many buildings at the school do not have sprinkler systems or other fire system necessities that would bring them into compliance with building codes.
“It’s all very much out of date,” Hancock said.
The largest project is the demolition and rebuilding of a daycare center on the campus. The building is more than 40 years old, has no sprinkler system, no fire safety at all in its kitchen except vent hoods, and elevators that are not nearly up to date for the codes of a modern building.
“Truly, it doesn’t need to be remodeled,” Hancock said. “It needs to be replaced.”
The new money also will go toward a new, portable burn building, or fire training tower, for the Tech Center, which provides training to 28 volunteer fire departments in Southwest Oklahoma.
The way a millage increase like this will affect property taxes varies depending on several factors. One mill is equal to $1 dollar per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is generally 11 percent of the total value.
“If you have a home or property that’s valued at $100,000,” Hancock said. “Most likely you’ll be paying about $40 every year with this increase.”
Hancock said that he has been holding and attending regular town hall meetings to explain the millage increase, and the reason it’s on the ballot. He hopes the community will see the value of their investment in the center.
“I think the people here support schools,” Hancock said. “I’m not trying to sneak anything past them, and I hope they’ll feel that the value of what we’re doing is needed.”