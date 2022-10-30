In-person absentee voting begins Wednesday for registered voters who want to cast early ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election.
The ballots will include a number of state and federal office races, as well as local judicial races.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said an extra day of early voting was added because of legislation enacted by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2021. Local officials said the fourth day of early voting pertains only to General Elections, and this is the first time it has been implemented since the bill became law.
That means registered voters may cast use in-person absentee ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. The same voting times will be available at county election boards across the state, Ziriax said.
Voters do not have to provide a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote at their precinct polling place on election day. Voters also must provide photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
For residents in Comanche County, local races will feature three District 5 judicial seats.
In Office 3, local attorneys Jay Walker and Neil West, both of Lawton, are vying for a seat that has been vacant since former District Judge Irma Newburn resigned after being appointed a federal immigration judge. Walker, the long-time owner of the Jay S. Walker Attorney at Law firm, earned his juris doctorate degree from OU School of Lawton. West, who earned his juris doctorate degree from Oklahoma City University, is a public defender for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and also is in private practice.
In Office 4, Incumbent District Judge Scott Meaders is seeking his second five-year term, after being appointed to the seat by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2017, then taking the seat unopposed in 2018. Cox, of Lawton, has practiced law for almost 40 years, with experience in state, federal and municipal courts.
In Office 2, Stephens County Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell and Bobby Lewis, both of Duncan, are seeking the seat being vacated by the retirement of District Judge Ken Graham.
Other local races include the State House District 63 seat, where Incumbent Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, is facing a challenge from Democrat Shykira M. Smith, Lawton; and the House District 64 seat, where Incumbent Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, faces challenges from Democrat Kyle Emmett Meraz, Lawton, and Independent Zachary A. Walls, Lawton.
Incumbent State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is facing a challenge from Johnny Jernigan, D-Lawton.