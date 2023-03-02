Early voting begins today for the March 7 State Question election that would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
Registered voters in Comanche County may cast in-person absentee ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and Southwest C Avenue. Residents don’t need to provide a reason to vote early, but must sign an affidavit stating they won’t vote at their precincts on March 7. They also must provide photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.