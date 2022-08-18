Early voting begins today for residents who want to cast ballots in state and federal runoff elections, as well as races for Lawton City Council and Comanche County commissioner.

In Comanche County, ballots include runoffs for Comanche County District 1 commissioner, races for the Lawton City Council Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats, and a lodging tax in Medicine Park. State and federal office runoffs also will be on the ballot.

