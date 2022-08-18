Early voting begins today for residents who want to cast ballots in state and federal runoff elections, as well as races for Lawton City Council and Comanche County commissioner.
In Comanche County, ballots include runoffs for Comanche County District 1 commissioner, races for the Lawton City Council Ward 3 and Ward 4 seats, and a lodging tax in Medicine Park. State and federal office runoffs also will be on the ballot.
Early voting will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board, located inside the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Residents don’t need to present a reason for voting early, but they must sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their precincts on election day. Voters must present photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax also is reminding voters that Oklahoma is a closed primary state in primary and runoff elections. While the Democratic Party is allowing Independent voters to vote in its races, Republican runoffs are restricted to registered Republicans.
While the majority of elections on the ballot are Republican, the Lawton City Council races are non-partisan, as is the Medicine Park lodging tax question and a bond proposal for Central High. In addition, Democrats have a runoff for U.S. Senate, between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
Comanche County ballots will include the Republican runoff in the District 1 (eastern) county commissioner race, between incumbent Gail Turner and challenger John O’Brien. The non-partisan City Council races are: Ward 3: Incumbent Linda A. Chapman and challenger Cartessa Ecko Smith; and Ward 4: George Gill, Barbara E. Curry and Eric Sharum.
• Republican runoff for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe’s unexpired seat, between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon.
• Republican runoffs for state offices: State treasurer: Todd Russ and Clark Jolley; superintendent of public instruction: Ryan Walters and April Grace; commissioner of labor: Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts; and corporation commission: Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
• Medicine Park non-partisan: a 7.5 percent lodging tax on all short-term rentals, with revenue designated to public works, tourism, parks and recreation, and the town’s rainy day fund.
• Central High: $14.55 million bond issue to build a new elementary school.
Information is available by contacting the Comanche County Election Board Office, 353-1880, or online at www.elections.ok.gov.