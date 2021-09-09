Early voting begins today for Lawton residents who plan to cast ballots in the citywide mayoral election and for Ward 2 residents selecting a new City Council representative.
Residents may cast in-person absentee ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said residents don’t need an excuse to vote early, but they will have to sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their polling places on election day.
Voters also must bring photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
The mayoral race, open to all registered Lawton voters, will feature three candidates: Mayor Stan Booker, Sherene L. Williams and Palmer Moore Jr.
Residents in the north and east Lawton neighborhoods of Ward 2 also will be selecting a replacement for long-time Councilman Keith Jackson, who did not seek re-election because of term limits. Five candidates are vying for that seat: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland.
Candidates must win a simple majority — 50 percent plus one — to avoid a runoff election. If that doesn’t happen, the top two candidates, in terms of total ballots cast in that race, will proceed to a Nov. 9 runoff.
Residents who don’t vote early will vote at their regular polling places Tuesday, on election day.
Information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.