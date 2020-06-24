In-person absentee voting begins Thursday for residents who want to cast early ballots for the June 30 Primary Election.
The early voting will be available at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, and at Connection Church, 102 Windy Road, Elgin, said Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims. Voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Residents don’t have to state a reason for voting by in-person absentee ballot, but must sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their polling place on election day.
In addition, polls across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
Sims said lines are possible at peak voting times, while wait times likely will be shortest mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot, Sims said. Residents also are reminded that anyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask or facial covering.
Residents who need to look up their polling place, verify registration information or view a sample ballot may do so online through the Online Voter Tool, available through the Oklahoma State Election Board website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail may check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots also are available at the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at his/her polling place or during early voting to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.
Information is available by calling the election board at 353-1880.