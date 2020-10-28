In-person absentee voting will begin Thursday for Oklahoma residents who want to cast early ballots for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Eligible voters will be able to cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Residents do not have to state a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote on election day.
Voters also must bring photo identification or their voter registration cards to cast ballots.
Additional information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board office, 353-1880, or by going on-line at www.elections.ok.gov.