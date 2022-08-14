Early voting will begin Thursday for residents who want to cast in-person absentee ballots for the Aug. 23 election.
In Comanche County, that election will include runoffs from June’s Primary Election, as well as the Ward 3 and Ward 4 Lawton City Council races, a proposition for Medicine Park and the Central High bond issue.
Early voting will take place at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, Thursday through Saturday. A two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on on duty from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Polling places for the Aug. 23 election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents do not have to provide a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit pledging they won’t vote at their polling place on election day. Residents also must provide photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
Additional information is available by contacting the Comanche County Election Board Office, Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse, or by calling 353-1880. Information also is available online at www.elections.ok.gov.
Comanche County ballots will include the Republican runoff in the District 1 (eastern) county commissioner race, between incumbent Gail Turner and challenger John O’Brien, and the non-partisan Lawton City Council races: Ward 3: Incumbent Linda A. Chapman and challenger Cartessa Ecko Smith; and Ward 4: George Gill, Barbara E. Curry and Eric Sharum (incumbent Jay Burk did not seek re-election due to term limits).
The ballot also includes the Republican runoff for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe’s unexpired seat, between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon; and the Democratic runoff for U.S. Senate, between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger.
There also will be Republican runoffs for state offices: state treasurer: Todd Russ and Clark Jolley; superintendent of public instruction: Ryan Walters and April Grace; commissioner of labor: Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts; and corporation commission: Kim David and Todd Thomsen.
Medicine Park, Central High issues
Medicine Park voters will decide whether to reintroduce the town’s lodging tax, but on a higher basis. An existing 5.5 percent tax expired in June; if approved by voters, the new tax would be 7.5 percent on all short-term rentals, with revenue to go mostly to public works and tourism, with other funding for parks and recreation, and the town’s rainy day fund.
Central High voters will decide the fate of a $14.55 million bond issue that would build a new elementary school.