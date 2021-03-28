Early voting begins Thursday for Comanche County residents who want to cast in-person absentee ballots before the April 6 elections.
A two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty at the Comanche County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Qualified voters do not have to provide a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote at their precincts on election day. Voters also must provide photo identification or their voter registration card to receive ballots. Residents also are reminded they must adhere to regulations for entering the Comanche County Courthouse, to include wearing masks and submitting to temperature checks.
Additional information is available at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse.