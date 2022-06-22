Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday for residents who want to cast early ballots in the Primary Election.
Voting by in-person absentee ballot will be available at county election boards across the state, including the Comanche County Election Board, located in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse, Southwest 5th and C. Voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Residents do not have to present a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit pledging they won’t vote at their precincts on election day. In addition, they must present photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
While Oklahoma has closed primaries, the Democratic Party has opened its primaries to registered Independents. Independents wishing to vote a Democratic ballot should let the election board worker know as they check in. The Republican primary is limited to registered Republicans.
In Comanche County, Democratic ballots will include District Judge, District 5, Office 3, Governor and U.S. Senator. The Republican ballot will include those races, as well as Comanche County District 1 and District 3 commissioners, both U.S. Senate seats, U.S. Fourth Congressional District, and governor and other statewide offices.
Information is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880, or by contacting the state election board, https://oklahoma.gov/elections.