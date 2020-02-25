In-person absentee voting begins Thursday for all eligible voters registered in Comanche County who want to vote early in the March 3 Presidential Preferential Primary.
Voters may receive and cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and B. In addition, the election board has designated a second early voting site at Connection Church, 102 NE Windy Road, Elgin.
A two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty all three days at both locations. Voters need photo identification or their voter registration cards, and must sign an affidavit stating they will not vote at their precincts on election day.
Additional information is available at the County Election Board Office, located in Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse or 353-1880. Voters also may go online at www.elections.ok.gov.