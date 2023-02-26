Early voting begins Thursday at county election boards across the state for registered voters who want to cast in-person absentee ballots for the March 7 special election for the recreational marijuana state question.
In Comanche County, a two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C Avenue. Residents don’t need a reason to cast in-person absentee ballots, but they must sign a document promising they will not vote at their precincts on election day. Voters also must provide photo identification or their voter registration card to receive ballots.