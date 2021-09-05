Early voting begins Thursday for Lawton residents who plan to cast ballots in the mayoral and Ward 2 City Council races.
Election day is Sept. 14, but residents have the chance to cast early ballots by voting in-person absentee from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and B. Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said residents don’t need an excuse to vote early, but residents will have sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their polling place on election day. Voters also must bring photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.
“This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day, or who want to avoid long lines,” Sims said.
In the race for Lawton mayor, residents will have their choice of three candidates, including Stan Booker, who is seeking his second term as Lawton mayor. Booker’s challengers are Sherene L. Williams and Palmer Moore Jr.
In Ward 2, residents will replace long-time Councilman Keith Jackson, who did not seek re-election because of term limits. The five candidates in that race are: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland.
To avoid a runoff, a candidate must receive a simple majority (50 percent plus one). If that does not happen, the top two candidates, in terms of total ballots cast, will proceed to the Nov. 9 runoff to decide a winner.
The winners, along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins (who did not draw an opponent), will be sworn into office for their three-year terms Jan. 10, 2022.
Ward 2 contains portions of north and east Lawton, to include the area between Rogers Lane and Northwest Ferris, North Sheridan Road to Interstate 44. An area east of Interstate 44 also is included: along East Gore Boulevard to Flower Mound Road, north on Flower Mound Road to Northeast Cache Road, Cache Road to Northeast 15th Street, Northeast 15th Street to Rogers Lane, and Rogers Lane to Flower Mound Road, then north. A map of the ward is available through the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov.