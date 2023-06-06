Kiowa County is holding a special sales tax election June 13, and residents have the opportunity to vote early on Thursday and Friday.
If passed, the county would levy a new 1 percent sales tax for a period of up to 25 years to finance a new county jail.
In-person absentee voting, or commonly called early voting, is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Kiowa County Election Board, 215 N. Lincoln, Hobart.
Kiowa County Election Board Secretary Terri Meinert, in a release, emphasized that early voting is open to all registered voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Meinert said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections, from municipal elections to federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Registered voters need one form of ID to prove their identity. This can be a photo ID, a driver license or voter ID. Only one form of ID is needed.
Voters who become physically incapacitated after May 29 can also request an emergency ballot if they can’t make it to the polls, instead voting under special provisions, according to a release.
“Voting is our constitutional right,” Meinert said. “Injury, illness or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”
In the case of an emergency, Meinert explains, the individual needs to put in a written request with signature either of that individual or a witness if the person is unable to sign. The request also needs a signature by a physician. Then, the prospective voter can determine an agent to pick up and return an absentee ballot. The ballot must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.