ANADARKO — Early voting begins Thursday for voters casting ballots in the Caddo County Commissioner District 2 race.
Voters will decide on a candidate to fill the unexpired District 2 term. Candidates are Belita Jo Lee Byrd, Republican; and Jeff Boren, Democrat.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls Sept. 14 have the option of voting early at the County Election Board. Caddo County Election Board Secretary Joy Ferrell said early voting is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the courthouse, 110 SW 2nd Street.
Call the Caddo County Election Board at (405) 247-5001.