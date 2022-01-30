Early voting begins Thursday for eligible voters who can cast ballots in the Cache Public Schools, Bishop Schools and Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center school districts bond issue elections.
A two-member, bipartisan Absentee Voting Board will be on duty from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C Avenue. Voters do not have to provide a reason for voting early, but they will have to sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their precincts on election day.
Precincts will be open in the eligible school districts Feb. 8.
Additional information is available at the Comanche County Election Board, located in Room 206 of the courthouse, by calling the office at 353-1880, or online at www.elections.ok.gov.