In-person absentee ballot voting begins Thursday for residents who want to cast early ballots for the April 4 school board, municipal and proposition elections.
For Comanche County voters, ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located at the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Residents don’t have to state a reason for voting, but they must sign an affidavit saying they won’t vote at their precincts on election Day. Voters also must provide a photo ID or their voter registration card to receive a ballot.