A two-day training session for mediators has been scheduled for May 25 and 26 at Cameron University.
Each year Southwest Oklahomans serve as volunteer mediators through the Early Settlement Mediation Program, a part of the Oklahoma Dispute Resolution System. Local courts use program volunteers to assist parties with cases that are disputed on civil, family, and child guardianship dockets. Volunteer mediators are also used to help community members settle disputes that are not part of the court system.
“Mediation is an amazing tool that empowers individuals to settle disputes among themselves,” said Sarah Head, Director of the Early Settlement Mediation, Southwest Program. “Hearing the perspective of everyone involved in a conflict often allows for real, tangible solutions to be found.”
In 2018, the program relocated from Mangum to Lawton to form a new partnership with Cameron University to better serve those in its 12-county coverage area.
In order to keep up with the referrals from local courts and the community, the Southwest Program is in need of volunteers. In exchange for the free training, volunteers are asked to complete 20 hours of volunteer time over the next two years. Travel expenses for volunteers living outside of Comanche County will be reimbursed.
Those interested in the training should contact the Early Settlement office at 580-581-5420 or email Head at earlysettlement@cameron.edu.