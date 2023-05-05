Elmer Thomas Park splash pad

Justen Clark dumps water out of one of the buckets in the Elmer Thomas Park splash pad, as he gets a head start on the summer recreation season. City of Lawton officials have opened the park for the summer season and will keep it open from noon to 8 p.m. daily, to help city youth beat the heat.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

If you like running through water, today’s summer-like temperatures may not bother you too much.

The City of Lawton has opened its splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park for the summer, just in time for the 90-plus degree temperatures that are expected to last through next week. While the splash pad and other aquatic facilities operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department typically open Memorial Day Weekend, city officials decided this year to open the popular spraying water features May 1 and keep them open though September.

