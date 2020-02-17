Mary Dzindolet, Chair of the Cameron University Department of Psychology, will join the select group of her peers in the Cameron University Alumni Association (CUAA) Faculty Hall of Fame.
She will be inducted into the prestigious group during CUAA’s annual awards dinner, which is held in conjunction with the university’s homecoming festivities. The dinner will take Feb. 22 in the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex. Tickets to the event are $25 per person and can be reserved online at http://homecoming.cameronrsvp.com.
Induction into the CUAA Faculty Hall of Fame honors current or retired faculty for teaching effectiveness, positive impact on student lives, involvement at Cameron outside of the classroom and involvement in the community. Recipients must have taught a minimum of five years at Cameron University.
Dzindolet joined the Cameron University faculty in 1993. Honored with the Hackler Award for Teaching Excellence in 2007, she has earned a reputation among her peers as an innovative instructor and administrator. This year, for example, she is employing a new technology, Flipgrid, in her online course that uses a video discussion board to allow students the opportunity to see and hear from each other to better engage the online learners.
For over a decade, she was the Principle Investigator on a grant between the Army Research Laboratory at Fort Sill and Cameron University. The grant allowed her to perform research with five to seven graduate students each year, exploring human computer interaction and group productivity that led to many publications and presentations, including one at a NATO conference in Prague in 2003.
Dzindolet led the opening of the Cameron Psychology Clinic, a community resource that trains licensed therapists and counselors. The clinic allows Cameron students to practice their counseling skills with real clients while under the supervision of licensed and trained mental health professionals.
